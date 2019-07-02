Celebration of life service set for July 6 for David Marcus

As the community continues to mourn the loss of David Marcus, his family is encouraging people to wear colorful clothing to a memorial service on Saturday.

Marcus died June 28 at the age of 60 after receiving treatment for multiple bouts with cancer.

Marcus inspired many in Bakersfield for years and became known as “Mr. Bakersfield” with his smile and a thumbs up.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Valley Bible Fellowship Church located at 2300 E. Brundage Lane.

Marcus will be buried at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast following the service.

In a Facebook post, Marcus’ family asks people attending the service to not wear black but their favorite high school T-shirt or jersey in honor of his love for local sports.

In the post the family writes, “just avoid black. We are not mourning. We are celebrating.”

Just before his death, donors raised enough money to purchase a spot on Fox Theater’s Walk of Stars in Downtown Bakersfield.

On Monday, the theater’s marquee read: “David Marcus: A beacon of light and inspiration.”

On July 2, Jersey Mike’s Subs at 4715 Coffee Road is holding a fundraiser for the Marcus family.

Between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., 20% of proceeds from meals sold at the restaurants will go to the family.

You can also donate directly to the Marcus family and help pay for funeral costs. An account has been set up at Kern Schools Federal Credit Union.

You can donate to account #869530 C/O David Marcus.

A local clothing shop is also pitching in to raise money for Marcus’ family with an inspiring message.

Vibe Stitch is selling hats with the phrase “Live Like David.”

The hats, priced at $30 each, come in three different designs, including “I love David” and “Spreading positivity” both with a thumbs up.

The store owners say they’ve brought in $2,000 in sales so far.

The company says 100% of proceeds will go to the Marcus family.

You can buy them at vibestitch.com.