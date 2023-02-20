BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wasco community is getting ready to celebrate the life of beloved Wasco Union High School District Superintendent Robert Cobb.

Cobb recently died after two years of treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Wasco High School, where Cobb taught for more than 20 years, is hosting a celebration of life on Mar. 3 at 2 p.m. in his honor in the school’s auditorium on the campus at 1900 7th St. in Wasco.

In lieu of donations to the family, the family asks donations be made to the Wasco Community Scholarship Association. You can donate at this link.