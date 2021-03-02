Celebrating Read Across America Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Read Across America Day, the National Education Association’s annual celebration that encourages children to curl up with their favorite book and read. Since its inception 23 years ago, Read Across America has kicked off the program on March 2nd with a call to action to grab your favorite book.

While this year’s celebration might look a bit different, with most still unable to be in the classroom, NEA still wants to uplift and highlight diverse stories that reflect the complex world we live in today.

“When we read books that have characters of all races, genders, and backgrounds, students discover their own voices and learn from the voices of others,” said NEA President Becky Pringle in a press release.

NEA’s featured books of the month include “Tiara’s Hat parade” by (Kelly Starling Lyons), “Each Tiny Spark” by (Pablo Cartaya) and “They Called us Enemy,” by (George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott).

“When we make time to read with kids, whether on NEA’s Read Across America Day or any other day – children get the message that reading is important” said Pringle in a press release today.

If you want to help amplify the voices of our local Kern County authors, the Beale Memorial Library has provided us with a list of these publications:

“The Angel,” “Small Town Hero,” by Robert M Whitbey

“Angelica,” “Henry & Sophie: A Steampunk Romance,” “Sheila the Vampire, “Dancing With the Enemy,” by Grant Eagar.

“How to Make Folded Books,” by Heather Eddy

“Kern County Library, A Century of Progress,” by Camille Gavin

“My Sister the Zombie,” Brian K. Eddy

“Winning the REAL Prize at the Easter Egg Hunt,” David Forden

