BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Yesterday, the community wrapped up September, celebrating National Recovery Month.

A gathering was held at Mill Creek Park, Saturday morning, to celebrate those in recovery from substance use disorders and mental health illnesses.

The Kern County Chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illnesses hosted the event to raise awareness and help friends and families gain access to resources.

"We always hear the negative side about all the drug use that's rampant throughout our community, but here, we see that there's hope and we can change and recovery is possible," says Lorena Diaz, a provider liaison.

If you, or if someone you know, would like to begin their recovery call their access point at 866-266-4898.