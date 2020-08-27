Celebrating national dog day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the dog days of summer comes national dog day.

Our furry friends are there to greet us when we get home, keep us laughing and always up to something! There are many benefits to owning a dog, it is linked to a longer life! According to a study by the American Heart Association, dog owners were more likely to live longer than those who didn’t. Owners saw a 24-percent decrease of death from any cause.

Some speculate the potential life-extending benefits are linked to the increase in physical activity, like walking your furry friend. Either way, it’s still good news for dog owners.

With the beautiful weather here in California, it’s no surprise we’re the top dog-loving state, according to National Today!

If you’re looking to adopt a new pal, you have until the end of the month to get your pet free of charge. That’s thanks to our Clear the Shelters drive. So far, over 107 animals have been adopted!