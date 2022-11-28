BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season started this past weekend in Bakersfield with the Christmas tree lighting at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield.

With the start of the holiday season, community members can celebrate the holidays at different events throughout Kern County.

Here is a list of events around the county:

The Bakersfield Christmas Parade

The 40th Bakersfield Christmas Parade is scheduled to be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the event organizers.

According to a map of the event, the parade runs through 21st Street and 20th Street.

Bags of Love drive-in movie fundraiser

The Bags of Love Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual drive-in movie fundraiser on Saturday at Sam Lynn Ballpark, according to organizers.

The parking opens at 5 p.m. and the movie “Elf” starts at 6 p.m., according to organizers. There will be a vendor market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 per person and $20 per person for VIP tickets. VIP tickets allow premier parking, according to organizers.

All proceeds go toward the Bags of Love Foundation to help children impacted by cancer.

Tickets can be found at their website.

Tehachapi Hometown Christmas

The city of Tehachapi is hosting its Tehachapi Hometown Christmas on Saturday on Green Street, according to the city’s website.

The event will feature discounts from locally owned stores in downtown Tehachapi, a Christmas selfie booth, kid’s games and Christmas crafts.

Click here to see a map of the locally owned stores that will be participating in the discounts and specials.

The daylong events include photos with Santa, breakfast with Santa and a bake sale. Click here to go to the city’s website and see a full list of the daylong events and the times.

If you know of any other holiday events send us a tip at 17News@kget.com.