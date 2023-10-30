BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de los Muertos, right around the corner many community members may be wondering how to celebrate.

Here is a list of events happening in Kern County to remember loved ones who have passed:

Tradicional Dia de Los Muertos:

The Historic Union Cemetery is hosting the Tradicional Dia de los Muertos and Resource Fair on Nov. 2 at 730 Potomac Ave.

The event is scheduled for 2 to 9 p.m. and will feature a special guest Catrina Divina.

Admission to the event is free.

All Souls Day Ceremony:

The Hillcrest Memorial Park located at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. is set to host an All Souls Day Ceremony on Nov. 2.

The event is set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. a candlelight ceremony and the public is invited to bring a 4×6 photo of a loved one to place on the altar.

Annual Parish Festival & Dia De Los Muertos Expo 2023:

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is set to host its annual Dia de los Muertos festival at 4600 East Brundage Ln. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Admission and parking to this event are free.

The event is set to start at noon and will feature folklorico dances, and raffles and will end at 9 p.m.

Dia de Los Muertos at the Kern County Fairgrounds:

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Dia de Los Muertos celebration at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Nov. 5.

The event will feature folklorico dancing, mariachi performances, face painting, vendor booths and more.

Pre-sale tickets are available online and $8 per person and for a family five-pack they are available online for $30.

Tickets are available at the gate and $10 per person and children under 5 are free.

