BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Families and members of the community are invited to celebrate the change in seasons at North of the River’s sixth annual Fall Festival happening Saturday Oct. 14, according to NOR’s Jasmin LoBasso, Superintendent of Recreation & Community Services.

The free festival will feature carnival games, bounce houses, vendor booths, candy and a movie in the park is scheduled to close out the festival.

The first 200 guests will receive a free hot dog lunch.

NOR’s Fall Festival will be happening from 2 to 5 p.m. at Almondale Park located at 5501 Verdugo Lane.