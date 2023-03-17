BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Bakersfield there are a few spots you can go around town and if you happen to find yourself busy on Friday there are a few spots celebrating Saturday as well.

Here is a list of a few spots to celebrate the holiday:

Just Wing it

Just Wing It will be offering drink specials all day long on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day, at all of their locations in Bakersfield, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant will also serve green beer.

You can find the Just Wing It locations at Panama Lane, at The Marketplace and at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Pyrenees

At Pyrenees Cafe and Saloon on Friday night you can find St. Patty’s Emo Night with Melissa Marie from the Millionaires, according to organizers. The event is at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night you can find a Flash Back Party with The Hitmen and Brett Beller band, according to organizers. This event starts at 6:30 p.m.

McGarry’s Irish Pub

McGarry’s Irish Pub, which is located at 1110 Calloway Drive, is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party Friday night and a St. Paddy’s After Party Saturday night, according to a post on the pub’s Instagram page.

On Friday, you can stop by the pub from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to listen to music by the Lipstick Revolver Band and you can stop from 9 p.m. to midnight to listen to music by the Dub Seeds.

On Saturday, you can stop by the pub from 8 to 11 p.m. and listen to music by the O’Hearn’s Lucky Charms.

For more information, check the Instagram post.

If you know of any other local spots celebrating St. Patricks Day send us a tip at 17news@kget.com.