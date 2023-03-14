BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Celebrate March 14, also known as Pi Day around Bakersfield with deals on pizza pies, pizookie pies and pie holes.
Here is a list of a few places in town offering Pi Day deals:
Cafe Smitten:
At Cafe Smitten, you can order two pie holes for $3.14, according to organizers.
Blaze Pizza:
Download the Blaze Pizza App and you can get an 11-inch build-your-own pizza for $3.14, according to organizers.
Round Table Pizza:
At Round Table Pizza, you can get a personal-sized cheese pizza for $3.14, according to organizers.
BJ’s:
If you’re looking for more of a sweet mix between a pie and a cookie with ice cream grab a $4 pizookie from BJ’s, according to organizers.
7-Eleven:
If you’re looking for something on the go you can stop by 7- Eleven and grab a pizza for $3.14. according to organizers.
If you know of any other spots in town offering a Pi Day deal, send us a tip at 17news@kget.com.