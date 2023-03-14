BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Celebrate March 14, also known as Pi Day around Bakersfield with deals on pizza pies, pizookie pies and pie holes.

Here is a list of a few places in town offering Pi Day deals:

Cafe Smitten:

At Cafe Smitten, you can order two pie holes for $3.14, according to organizers.

Blaze Pizza:

Download the Blaze Pizza App and you can get an 11-inch build-your-own pizza for $3.14, according to organizers.

Round Table Pizza:

At Round Table Pizza, you can get a personal-sized cheese pizza for $3.14, according to organizers.

BJ’s:

If you’re looking for more of a sweet mix between a pie and a cookie with ice cream grab a $4 pizookie from BJ’s, according to organizers.

7-Eleven:

If you’re looking for something on the go you can stop by 7- Eleven and grab a pizza for $3.14. according to organizers.

If you know of any other spots in town offering a Pi Day deal, send us a tip at 17news@kget.com.