Celebrate new year, new decade with these New Year’s Eve events

A new year and a new decade are almost here, and several businesses are holding celebrations this week.

Those looking to party will have plenty of options on Tuesday night. Venues are offering music and dancing, special dinners and other types of entertainment. Here’s a list of some of the events on tap for tomorrow night.

It should be noted that many of these have a requirement that attendees be 21 years of age or over.

Padre Hotel

The hotel, located at 1702 18th St., is holding its Dance Through the Decades event from 9 p.m. on Tuesday to 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Social Vibe DJ will be at the Prospect Lounge & Brimstone on the first floor while Silent Disco will be on the Prairie Fire patio on the second floor. Tickets are $20 before the event and $30 at the door.

If you would like to dine before you party, the Padre is also holding a three-course dinner at the Belvedere Room from 5-8 p.m. Seats are $75 per person. Those who dine and also want to attend the party can get discounted tickets of $15 a person.

Room packages start at $299 and includes champagne, party favors and admission to the party for two people.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ZBaAlm.

Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

The venue on Buck Owens Boulevard will hold its party at 9 p.m., which will feature music from Foster Campbell and Friends as well as the Stampede Band. Tickets are $35 a person. Attendees can also add on a four-course dinner that starts at 7 p.m. That includes a champagne toast and party favors.

Those who want the dinner and the party can get tickets starting at $65 a person. To make a reservation, visit buckowens.com/tickets or call 661-328-7560.

Elements Venue & Nokturnal Entertainment

The Elements Venue & Banquet Centre at 3401 Chester Ave. Suite H will host the Studio 54 New Years Eve 2019 event. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 7 p.m. Dancing will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 with music from Mento Buru, DJ Nokturnal and DJ Editt.

Dinner is $125 per couple in advance and $150 at the door. Dance-only tickets are $20 per person in advance and $30 at the door.

The event will include a balloon drop with cash and other prizes, party favors, a photo booth and more.

Entire tables must be reserved in advance. To make reservations and purchase tickets, call 661-301-4681.

The Mark

The restaurant, located at 1623 19th St., is having its New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to midnight. The 1920s-themed party will include live music from Uptown Swing, a champagne toast at midnight as well as an appetizer bar. Dinner will be served separately starting at 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire. The cover charge is $25 per person. Dinner reservations and the cover charge can be paid by calling 661-322-7665.

Dott x Ott

The restaurant is celebrating New Year’s Eve with its special “Sail the Sparkling Seas” menu.

From 5-10 p.m., customers can enjoy a special menu including whole Maine lobster, tomahawk Wagyu steak and Tablas Creek red wine-braised lamb shank. Dott x Ott will also be offering champagne.

Reservations can be made by calling 661-324-7112.

Bakersfield Marriott

The Marriott and Convention Center, located at 801 Truxtun Ave., will hold a New Year’s Eve Dance in the Grand Ballroom from 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday hosted by DJ KAI featuring Mariachi Toledo. The event will include champagne at midnight as well as pozole.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/36c9kYA.

⁠Petroleum Club of Bakersfield

If you’re looking for family fare on New Year’s Eve, you could get dinner and a magic show held on the 12th floor at 5060 California Ave. There are two dinner and show options. One runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and the other is from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The show will be performed by internationally acclaimed magician Mark Paskell.

Tickets cost $75 per person for PCB members and their guests. They are $95 for non-members. Children from ages 6 through 12 get in for $27 while children ages 5 and under get in free.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Qe4PHz.