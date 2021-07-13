Celebrate National French Fry Day with deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some would argue every day is fry day, but with July 13 designated National French Fry Day, there is no better time to indulge a craving for potatoes cooked in hot oil.

Be they shoestring, waffle, curly or steak, all french fries have something in common: they’re delicious. Check out the following deals and promotions:

McDonald’s, which may produce more fries than any business in the country, is offering customers a chance to win fries for life in a contest lasting through July 20.

Get a free medium order of fries with a $1 purchase at Burger King.

Jack in the Box is giving free curly fries with every order made through the Jack app.

Any purchase through the Wendy’s app comes with a large order of fries.

So get out there and pick up an order or two. Bring some back for family or co-workers. No one says no to free fries.

