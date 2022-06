BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Corvettes of Bakersfield club will be celebrating National Corvette Day at Salty’s on Thursday, according to the Corvettes of Bakersfield website.

The website says, the event is set to be held at the Salty’s BBQ at 6801 White Ln. from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This free event will include family fun, music, prizes and Corvettes on display.

The club encourages Corvette owners to bring their Corvette for display, according to the website.