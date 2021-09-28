Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals and freebies around town

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and various java shops and restaurants plan to celebrate. Here are a few deals and freebies going on around town.

Dunkin’

To get Dunkin’s National Coffee Day deal, you have to be a member of the chain’s loyalty program. Members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

To sign up for Dunkin’s loyalty program, visit here.

Dutch Bros Coffee

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Dutch Bros will be giving out free stickers all day with any drink purchase.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme will be giving out free coffee and one doughnut of your choice if you’re a rewards member. Non-rewards members can receive a free coffee with carry-out and drive-thru orders.

To join Krispy Kreme’s rewards program, visit here.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread says it is dedicating the coffee holiday to parents and caregivers. When you place an order, say you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all day.

Starbucks

Customers can bring their own reusable cups to participating cafés to receive a free cup of iced or hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limited to one per customer, in-store only, with no order ahead, drive-thru orders or modifiers.

To find a Starbucks location, go to Starbucks.com/store-locator or the Starbucks Reserve store locator online.