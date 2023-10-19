BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members will have the chance to set up Altars for their departed loved ones during Our Lady of Guadalupe’s annual free Parish Festival and Dia De Los Muertos Expo Nov. 4, the church said through a news release.

Participants can also buy $10 tickets to enter the raffle with a grand prize of $10,000. Over 25 Mexican regional food and drink vendors will also be onsite to help raise money for the future construction of the largest Catholic Sanctuary in Kern County.

You can also expect a Gala Folklorico Concert which will feature four dance companies: Grupo Folklorico Escuelas Unidas, Ballet Folklorico Mi Tierra, Aguilas de Mt. Vernon Elementary VAPA, and Los Skeletos Folklorico Dancers.

There will also be games, jump-o-lines, traditional holiday decor, outreach and informational booths, and participants are encouraged to skeletonize and dress for the Dia De Los Muertos event.

Gates will open at noon for participants who wish to set up an Altar with the Folklorico concert happening from 2 to 4 p.m. The festival will end at 9 p.m. For raffle tickets call 661-281-9536 or Parish office at 661-323-3148.