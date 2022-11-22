BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield and Kern County fire departments want to remind you to use extra caution when cooking this Thanksgiving.

Both fire departments demonstrated the dangers of grease fires when cooking turkeys by deep frying a frozen turkey on Tuesday.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there is an average of 1,300 kitchen fires on Thanksgiving Day compared to about 400 on other days of the year.

To cook your dinner safely, avoid loose clothing with long sleeves near ranges and ovens, watch children closely and turn all pan handles toward the back of the stove to prevent children and others from spilling hot contents on themselves.