BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you want to get a workout in before digging into Christmas Eve dinner the 21st annual Open Door Network Toy Run 5K is the place for you.

This year’s toy drive is not just a run, but a gathering to support community members and families dealing with homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking. Participants are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy, or a donation.

The Toy Run 5K is happening at California State University, Bakersfield on Dec. 24 at 6 a.m.

Pre-race warm-up will begin at 6:40 a.m. followed, by the race at 7 a.m. No registration is required.