CDCR: Wasco State Prison affected by mumps outbreak

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — There have been six confirmed cases and 22 suspected cases of mumps at Wasco State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said it is working with local counties and public health officials to address cases of mumps at four prisons in the Central Valley and Riverside County. The first diagnosis at the Wasco prison was given on Dec. 12.

Since the initial outbreak, there has been one confirmed case and one suspected case at the Corcoran Prison, a confirmed case and suspected case at the California Rehabilitation Center and one suspected case Pleasant Valley State Prison.

The department said inmates and staff have been quarantined and are being monitored by health care personnel. A measles vaccine will be offered to all who have been affected.

The department and California Correctional Health Care Services are working to minimize the spread of the mumps, sanitize the affected areas and identify anyone else who may have been infected by the virus.

Visitation and movement at the affected prisons are limited to contain further transmission, the CDCR said. Staff and members of the inmate population have been offered masks to limit exposure.

Mumps is an extremely contagious and infectious viral disease which causes swelling of the salivary glands. The mode of transmission for the virus is airborne or through direct contact with the saliva of an infected person.

Mumps begins with symptoms such as fever, fatigue, myalgia, anorexia, headache and respiratory symptoms.

