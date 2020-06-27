CDCR transferring some San Quentin inmates to Delano prison to increase physical distancing at facilities

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to significantly shrink the footprint of California’s juvenile and adult prison system, partly because of massive budget cuts prompted by the pandemic but also as a philosophy. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Some prisoners at San Quentin State Prison will be transferred to North Kern State Prison to create more space for physical distancing, quarantine and health care treatment, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The move comes amid an increase in coronavirus cases at San Quentin, where the state’s condemned inmates are housed. Inmates will be tested both before and after transfer, CDCR says, and any who test positive before the transfer will remain at San Quentin.

Those who test negative for the virus will be moved to North Kern State Prison sometime next week and quarantined in currently empty housing units.

“Every precaution is being taken before and after the transfer in coordination with the court appointed Federal Receiver to ensure the safety and wellness of our incarcerated population and staff,” CDCR said in a news release.