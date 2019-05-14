CDCR to release more than 100 inmates in Bakersfield Thursday

UPDATE (May 15): Decision regarding release of more than 100 inmates in Bakersfield Thursday has changed, District Attorney’s Office says

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Between 100 to 120 inmates are scheduled to be released in downtown Bakersfield Thursday, according to police.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation plans to have the inmates dropped off at the Greyhound bus station at 1820 18th St. between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to police. The release times should be staggered to minimize the impact to local businesses.

Police said they’ve been in contact with businesses in the area and will “maintain a presence” during the scheduled release times.

“A majority of the subjects being released are not being paroled to Bakersfield or Kern County and should be seeking transportation to other areas in the state after their initial release in Bakersfield,” according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

“Subjects are regularly released in this manner into Bakersfield, and the releases do not generally cause any disruption or incident,” it says.

The release notes, however, that an above average number of prisoners are set to be released on this occasion due to Proposition 57. Passed in 2016, the proposition, among other things, moves up parole consideration for nonviolent offenders who have served the full term of their primary offense.

Police said they have been in contact with groups that assist prisoners in transitioning back into society to offer resources and information to those arriving Thursday.