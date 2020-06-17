CDCR starting community supervision plan to increase physical distancing at facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday it’s starting a community supervision plan for eligible inmates to help increase physical distancing at prisons.

Inmates who have 180 days or fewer to serve on their sentences, and who are not currently serving time for domestic violence or a violent or serious crime as defined by law and are not a required to register as a sex offender are eligible for the plan, according to CDCR.

“The incarcerated person must also have housing plans identified before participating in the program, and they will remain under close supervision for the duration of their sentence, up to 180 days,” CDCR says. “Once an offender meets their regularly scheduled release date in the community, they will either remain on state parole supervision, transfer to county post-release community supervision, or discharge from their sentence, depending on their post-release requirements.”

CDCR says the plan, which begins July 1, will help further reduce California’s incarcerated population and help protect staff and inmates from the spread of COVID-19.