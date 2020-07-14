CDCR releases new numbers Monday for those who have tested positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Monday released its latest figures on employees and inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seventy-five personnel at North Kern State Prison in Delano have tested positive and eight have returned to work, according to CDCR. Twenty employees at Kern Valley State Prison, also in Delano, have tested positive, with four having returned to work.

California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi has experienced the most employee cases locally with 88, and nine of those have returned to work, CDCR says. Wasco State Prison has had 19 cases with six having returned to work, and the California City Correctional Facility has eight with three having returned.

Among the inmate population, CCI again had the most cases locally at 175, with 162 of those still in custody, 11 released while active and two that have recovered, according to CDCR. Wasco State Prison has had 47 cases, 29 remain in custody, five have been released while active and 13 have recovered.

North Kern State Prison has had eight inmate cases, seven of them still in custody and one of which has recovered, officials said. And California City Correctional Facility has had one inmate who tested positive and has recovered.