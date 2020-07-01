Coronavirus
CDCR releases new coronavirus figures for prisons in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released new numbers for COVID-19 cases in prisons around the state, and several in Kern County are showing an increase in positive tests for the virus.

The largest group of COVID-19-positive inmates in the county is housed at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, as reported here.

Other Kern County prisons with coronavirus cases are as follows:

  • Wasco State Prison — 27 confirmed cases, including 21 in the past two weeks.
  • North Kern State Prison — Six confirmed cases, including three in the past two weeks.
  • California City Correctional Facility — One confirmed case.

