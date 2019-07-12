CDCR plans to stop using McFarland correctional facility

Breaking News
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Friday it plans to stop using a McFarland correctional facility at the end of September.

“As CDCR’s inmate population has steadily declined, the department has also reduced its reliance on the use of contract facilities,” the department said in regard to exiting the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility.

CDCR will house the inmates at the facility in existing state prisons and reassign staff.

