CDCR investigating inmate death at Corcoran prison as homicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) – The death of a Corcoran prison inmate on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The CDCR said 30-year-old Anthony Roberson-Anderson died after being attacked by another inmate on Tuesday at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility. At around 11:02 a.m., prison staff saw 38-year-old inmate Brandon Caine running from Roberson-Anderson, who was lying on the ground.

The CDCR said staff immediately responded to the area and discovered he had swelling and multiple lacerations to his face and head. Staff placed Caine in restraints as medical staff began life-saving measures.

Roberson-Anderson was transported to the prison’s medical facility and was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital for a higher level of care, the department said.

On Thursday, Roberson-Anderson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The CDCR said this incident is not connected to a Wednesday homicide investigation at prison.

The CDCR received Roberson-Anderson from Los Angeles County on Dec. 4, 2014. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder. The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the prison’s Investigative Services Unit with its investigation.

Caine was received from Los Angeles County on March 27, 2013, according to the CDCR. He was sentenced to 12 years for first-degree robbery.