CDCR investigating killing of inmate at Kern Valley State Prison

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — California prison officials are investigating the stabbing and killing of a Kern Valley State Prison inmate last week.

The California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation said Omar Orane, 40, died of his wounds following an attack by another inmate on July 30.

Officials said inmate Richard Escalon attacked Orane with a makeshift weapon on July 30 just after 8:30 a.m. CDCR says chemical agents were used to stop the attack when Escalon refused to stop his alleged attack. Orane was taken to outside hospital and was pronounced dead later that day.

Orane was serving a 25-year sentence for second degree robbery with use of a firearm.

Escalon, 42, has been serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

Kern Valley State Prison investigators and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing.