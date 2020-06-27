CDCR halts planned transfer of inmates from San Quentin to Delano prison

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to significantly shrink the footprint of California’s juvenile and adult prison system, partly because of massive budget cuts prompted by the pandemic but also as a philosophy. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The planned transfer of some inmates at San Quentin State Prison to North Kern State Prison in Delano has been halted after two positive cases of COVID-19 were found among the prisoners awaiting transfer.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the two inmates at San Quentin who tested positive are now in isolation and under medical watch.

CDCR had planned to transport inmates from San Quentin — where California’s death row prisoners are housed — to vacant housing units in North Kern to help increase physical distancing.

“We understand and share the concern of COVID-19 cases in the state’s prisons, and are implementing multiple strategies to control the spread of the virus,” CDCR said in a news release Saturday.