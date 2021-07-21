CDCR celebrates Delano video court program

CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison presents Judge David Wolf with a plaque for the Delano video court program. Courtesy of Kern County Superior Court

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A video court program implemented at the Delano courthouse has saved taxpayers millions of dollars and resulted in fewer inmate transports and increased security for prison staff, according to state corrections officials.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Secretary Kathleen Allison, wardens from Kern County prisons and representatives from the District Attorney’s and Public Defender’s offices gathered in Delano to celebrate the program, according to a July 15 post on CDCR’s website.

More than 2,000 court hearings have been held since the program began five years ago to allow inmates in Kern prisons to appear via videoconference.

Judge David Wolf spearheaded the program and was presented with a plaque in recognition of his leadership, according to the post.