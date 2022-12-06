CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is ending its lease at the California City Correctional Facility, ending the use of that state prison, according to CDCR officials.

The department is also planning to deactivate certain facilities in six prisons including facility D at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, the Folsom Women’s Facility at Folsom State Prison and Facility A at California Rehabilitation Center in Norco, according to the corrections department.

The department of corrections is also starting the process to close Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, according to correction officials. The anticipated closure is March 2025.

The department said incarcerated people at these locations will be rehoused.

Officials said the changes were outlined in the 2022-23 budget with “an eye toward fiscal responsibility.”

The CDCR and administration said they are working to minimize the impact on staff and the communities, according to a news release from the department.