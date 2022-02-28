KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Since Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement on statewide relaxed indoor mask mandates on Feb. 15 and his announcement on relaxed mask mandates in schools and childcare facilities Monday, it seem as though things are beginning to return to their pre-pandemic ways in California.

The same can be said regarding the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Several prisons in Kern County have begun taking inmates in again after pausing due to the spread of COVID-19 inside jails.

Wasco State Prison, North Kern State Prison and Central California’s Women’s Facility is currently open and taking inmate again.

All prisons intake halted as of Jan. 20.

“During suspensions in intake, movement was restricted to that which was essential and was conducted in accordance with an updated Movement Matrix. The matrix includes quarantine, testing, and isolation mandates for transfers between and throughout institutions and facilities,” said Alia Cruz, the CDCR information officer.

17 News reported as of Jan. 6, Wasco State Prison shut down inmate intake due to a COVID-19 outbreak of 215 reported COVID-19 cases and two deaths.