BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Traditional holiday meals and care packages containing blankets and hygiene items will be delivered New Year’s Day to homeless shelters during the “Feed the Homeless and Needy” event funded by the Naina and Ravi Patel Foundation.

The event, run through the Health & Wellness Cafe at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, has been held New Year’s Day the past 21 years with the help of CBCC physicians and staff, according to a release. About 500 meals and packages will be delivered to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission and Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Meals and care packages will be loaded for delivery at the center at 6501 Truxtun Ave.