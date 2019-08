The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is offering free lung cancer screenings for qualified patients commemorating World Lung Cancer Day.

CBCC is offering the free screenings for the rest of the year for high-risk patients.

To see if you qualify, you can call the center at the number on your screen, 661-865-2573.

The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is located at 6501 Truxtun Ave.

You can visit its website, cbccusa.com/screenings.