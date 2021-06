BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is National Cancer Survivors Month, and locals who know what it’s like to battle cancer came together to celebrate this past weekend.

Survivors and their families relaxed Saturday morning at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center. People who swung by enjoyed smoothies and had fun with a photo booth, giveaways, music and more.

Doctors and staff were there too, giving them a chance to talk to the experts in a more mellow setting.