CBCC holding event for cancer survivors next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is National Cancer Survivors Month and the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is holding a celebratory event next week.

The CBCC is inviting all cancer survivors to join them for an outdoor event on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free drinks, a photo booth and giveaways.

The center said staff and doctors will be on hand to talk in a more relaxed environment. A drive-thru option will be available for those who do not feel comfortable attending the outdoor event.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is located at 6501 Truxtun Avenue.

Visit here to RSVP for the event

