CBCC holding event for cancer survivors next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — June is National Cancer Survivors Month and the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is holding a celebratory event next week.

The CBCC is inviting all cancer survivors to join them for an outdoor event on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free drinks, a photo booth and giveaways.

The center said staff and doctors will be on hand to talk in a more relaxed environment. A drive-thru option will be available for those who do not feel comfortable attending the outdoor event.

The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is located at 6501 Truxtun Avenue.