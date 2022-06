BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of National Cancer Survivors Month, The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center is celebrating cancer survivors with a free event on Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees can enjoy a free photo booth, food, drinks and music. There will also be a special gift for survivors.

Medical staff will be on site to greet visitors and share special messages of celebration.