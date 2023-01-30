BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday.

“That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz said in an email.

The June 30 blast sent Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. He later died.

Last week a claim — which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency — was filed against the Housing Authority of the County of Kern on behalf of a resident who said she suffered “dizziness, nausea, headaches, chest pain, damage to bodily organs and emotional distress” from the explosion. The housing authority runs the 55-unit complex for homeless veterans and low-income households at 20th and V streets.

Zackhary Williams, another resident, filed a claim in July but no lawsuit was listed as of Monday.