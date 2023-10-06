BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The cause of a fire to an apartment on East 6th Street near Union Avenue Friday night is under investigation.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment southeast Bakersfield. A small crowd of people were seen outside the complex just after 9 p.m.

Fire officials and Bakersfield police were at the apartment complex. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

