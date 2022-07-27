BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office conducted a post-death examination on a woman who was killed in a pedestrian fatality at Jefferson Park on July 12.

The coroner’s office says, the cause of death is crush and blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Ann Frances Gaitan, 57, was sleeping on the grass at Jefferson Park when a driver drove through the park and ran her over, according to police.

Police said, they have identified two people of interest but have not released their names and ages.

A BPD spokesperson said, this investigation is ongoing and an accident can still result in criminal charges.