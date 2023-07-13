BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorist captured the moments a Bakersfield Police officer crashed into the back of her parked car in northwest Bakersfield.

The BPD motorcycle officer collided with a car that was partially parked on the side of Brimhall Road Wednesday afternoon. Video from the scene shows the officer slamming into the woman’s car.

A separate angle of the crash shows the motorcycle officer flying off his bike and landing on the roadway. Witnesses at the scene helped carry the injured officer off the street and onto the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle said she was having mechanical issues with her car and was on the phone with her insurance company at the time of the collision.

Bakersfield Police said the officer was shaken up and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The driver did not sustain any injuries.