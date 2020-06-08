CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman verbally attacks mother and child at BLM protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Video of what looks like a woman verbally attacking an 8-year-old and her mom during Friday’s protest in Northwest Bakersfield has gone viral on social media. ​

Erika Baze didn’t want to go on camera to limit trauma to her daughter, but she did tell us what happened. ​

​​In the video recorded by her mother, you hear the little girl sobbing in fear​. As the video continues you hear her inconsolably telling her mother she’s scared​. The video was recorded Friday afternoon as Baze and her daughter headed home after a black lives matter protest in Northwest Bakersfield.​

​Baze, who is white, has been participating in BLM demonstrations since Friday. She says her daughter asked to come along every day so she finally decided to take her​.

​​The protest began around 6 p.m. One group protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality was met by counter-protesters carrying American flags and “Make America Great Again” flags on opposite corners at Calloway drive and Hageman road.​

​About an hour into the demonstration, Baze decided it was time to head home.​ She says they were walking back to their car when they were confronted by a woman.

Baze says the woman told them they weren’t welcome in the area and that she was going to call the police. The mother says the woman tried to get violent so she started recording video.

At one point, the woman says, ‘I will f-ing kill you’ before her shirtless husband drags her away.

​We tried contacting the woman in the video for comment but were unable to reach her.​

​Erika Baze says her daughter is feeling a lot better since Friday.​

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident. ​