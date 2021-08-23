Caught on Camera: Driver plows into Tulare Police patrol car

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video shows the moment a driver intentionally rammed into a police patrol car in Tulare last week.

Tulare Police say a sergeant was sitting in his patrol vehicle at department headquarters at about 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 15 when he says the driver accelerated – smashing right into his car. The surveillance video shows just after the crash the driver was climbing in and out of the car and appeared to be reaching for something. The sergeant drew his handgun but did not open fire. The driver and passenger eventually surrendered.

The suspect was identified as Adam Hernandez, who admitted to police that he was high on methamphetamine and had intentionally rammed the patrol car. He also told officers that he had a dead body in the trunk. Tulare Police says a search turned up no evidence of a body.

Hernandez was transported to the Tulare County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.