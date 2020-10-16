CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boy returns purse to neighbor

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A woman forgot her purse on top of her car on Monday night. The next morning, a 12-year-old boy spotted the purse while riding his bike through the neighborhood and returned it to its rightful owner without hesitation. A security camera captured his good deed.

Chelsi Balfour went to the grocery store with her husband Monday night and when they were unloading the groceries, forgot Chelsi’s purse outside. Her husband set the purse on the back of his car to help unload the groceries and they both forgot about it when making trips inside.

The next morning her neighbor, Naeem Crosshabeyeh, was riding his bike in front of their house when he spotted the purse. He stopped to grab it then ran to ring the doorbell and left it on Balfour’s front porch. The surveillance video shows the boy never even looked inside the purse.

“This is the most honest thing I’ve ever seen,” Chelsi Balfour said in a social media post.

Chelsi was moved by the boy’s kind gesture and shared the home surveillance videos on her neighborhood’s Facebook page. Others were also moved by the boy’s actions. Balfour says her purse contained her keys, wallet, medication and many other valuable items.