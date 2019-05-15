(NBC News) A pilot walked away with minor injuries Wednesday after his helicopter made a hard landing in New York City’s Hudson River.
The pilot said he had just refueled and was moving the aircraft to another area at the heliport to pick up passengers when he began to lose altitude.
Cell phone video taken by a bystander shows the chopper struggling to stay aloft before falling into the water. The pilot was able to deploy emergency floats and was quickly picked up by a passing barge.
Caught On Cam: Chopper Crashes Into Hudson River
