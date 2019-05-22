Catholic priest known for running on McFarland cross country team placed on leave

Diocese of Fresno confirming it has placed another priest on leave who is accused of inappropriate misconduct with minors. This time it’s a Catholic priest from Tulare County.

Father Raul Diaz is the pastor of Saint Catherine Siena in Dinuba. His paid administrative leave was effective as of last Friday.

According to the diocese he has been placed on leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior with minors were reported to law enforcement.

We contacted the Dinuba Police Department and they confirmed a report was filed last week against Diaz, accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Police couldn’t give us a specific date for the incident, but they said the accuser reported it happened earlier this year.

Dinuba Police also confirmed Diaz has not been involved in any previous criminal investigations.

Parishioners are still in disbelief.

“Who knows who is saying the truth when it’s still under investigation,” said Ricardo Cruz. “Anyone can come and say, ‘you touched me inappropriately.”

According to his Facebook page, Diaz says he was a part of the McFarland High School cross country team in the ’80s. He says he was coached by Jim White, who was profiled in the 2015 Disney film Mcfarland, USA.

White confirms Diaz was not part of the varsity team portrayed in the movie but did run for the J-V team during that time.



We also want to clarify that Diaz is not related to the Diaz family profiled in the film. Mcfarland’s City Manager Manuel Cantu confirmed that information.,

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

