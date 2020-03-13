Catholic Diocese of Fresno suspending all Masses, operations due to coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — The Catholic Diocese of Fresno said all daily and weekend Masses will be suspended at its parishes as of Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition, the Diocese said all parish operations, activities, ministries and meetings will also be suspended. The suspension will last through March 31. Urgent pastoral needs will be responded to according to each parish’s needs.

Catholic schools in Kern County already announced earlier today that they will be closing.

The Diocese said employees will remain at home during the suspension unless directed otherwise. Employees who can work from home remotely have been required to do so.

Phones at the Diocesan Pastoral Center offices will be monitored on a regular basis, the Diocese said.

Masses that were scheduled for this weekend will still be held, according to the Diocese, “to allow our clergy an opportunity to speak with their parishioners who chose to attend so that they may be better informed and assured that these protective measures are necessary out of care and concern for all God’s people.”

The Diocese didn’t say whether its suspension could be extended past March.