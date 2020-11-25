Catholic Charities of Bakersfield distributes Thanksgiving baskets to 300 families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catholic Charities of Bakersfield distributed Thanksgiving baskets to approximately 300 families on Tuesday.

Families received a turkey with other side dishes so they could prepare a meal at home on Thanksgiving Day. The event was held in a drive-thru format to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Catholic Charities of Bakersfield is a Community Benefit Organization serving the needs of those in crisis. Families experiencing difficult economic times are invited to seek assistance from Catholic Charities year-round in the form of food, job training, educational programs, financial case management and more.