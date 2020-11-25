Catholic Charities of Bakersfield distributes Thanksgiving baskets to 300 families

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catholic Charities of Bakersfield distributed Thanksgiving baskets to approximately 300 families on Tuesday.

Families received a turkey with other side dishes so they could prepare a meal at home on Thanksgiving Day. The event was held in a drive-thru format to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Catholic Charities of Bakersfield is a Community Benefit Organization serving the needs of those in crisis. Families experiencing difficult economic times are invited to seek assistance from Catholic Charities year-round in the form of food, job training, educational programs, financial case management and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News