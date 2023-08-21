BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you still haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Blue Beetle,” this Sunday you have the chance to catch up for $4 a ticket in Bakersfield movie theaters.

Theater owners have announced the second annual National Cinema Day will be taking place Aug. 27. For one day only, all moves, in all formats and all showtimes, will be just $4 at all Bakersfield movie theaters.

Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day proved to be a success, with an estimated 8.1 million movie-goers purchased $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, marking it the highest attended day of the year in cinemas.

Catch a $4 movie at these theaters: