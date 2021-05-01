Catalytic converters are spray painted, marked in hopes of deterring thieves

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catalytic converter thefts are a growing problem in Kern County, so the Bakersfield Police Department held an event in the hopes of having thieves think twice before taking one.

BPD teamed up with Motor City and students from the Bakersfield College Automotive Program to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters. That way if one is stolen, the converter can easily be tracked down.

The catalytic converters were also spray painted red to help prevent their theft from vehicles.