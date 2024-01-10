BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catalytic converter thefts have become a staple issue in Kern and to help alleviate the problem, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free catalytic converter etching event in Lamont Saturday.

KCSO has partnered with Lamont Auto Repair to paint and etch serial numbers on catalytic converters for Kern residents.

The event is happening Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lamont Auto Repair, located at 9804 Main St. To reserve your spot, participants must fill out and submit to schedule your appointment.

For more information or to cancel an appointment, call KCSO’s Crime Prevention Unit at 661-391-7559 or click here.