Cataldo’s Pizzeria closed by county due to cockroach infestation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Cataldo’s Pizzeria in southwest Bakersfield has been closed since Friday after county health inspectors found a cockroach infestation.

Cataldo’s at 2500 New Stine Road was closed by the Kern County Public Health Services department after health inspectors found cockroaches on food counters, containers and napkins. They were also found on the lobby dining table, inside floor drains as well as inside open pizza mix.

“Facility failed to demonstrate proper food safety knowledge,” the report says. “Owner continued to operate with active vermin infestation.”

In addition to the cockroaches, inspectors found a clogged drain, standing water as well as food debris in and around the oven and refrigerators. The county gave the business a 69 percent score.

